Microsoft for Start-ups to support innovators in tier-II towns

By Express News Service

Microsoft’s start-up support wing Microsoft for Start-ups has launched a programme to support innovators and entrepreneurs through a series of outreach events across Tier-II cities. The Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative will see Microsoft work closely with state governments to strengthen the startup ecosystems in each state.

Organised in collaboration with the Industries Commissionerate and iNDEXTb, Government of Gujarat, more than 250 startups attended the first event at Gandhinagar held earlier this week, a statement from the company said.

“The impetus on innovation and entrepreneurship in India is helping startups to stem from not just metropolitan hubs like Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore, but also other Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. However, some of the key challenges in scaling their businesses include lack of cutting-edge technology support and dearth of mentorship from ecosystem players,” the company said.

“There is a strong pool of ideas and talent beyond the well-known startup hubs of India. Through Highway to a Hundred Unicorns, we will reach out to startups in Tier 2 cities and support them to achieve scale at their place of origin,” pointed out Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft for Startups — MENA and SAARC.

Startups attending the events will receive guidance and mentorship through technology workshops on subjects like Azure, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.