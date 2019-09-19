Home Business

PayTM to invest Rs 250 crore in travel business, targets 100 per cent growth

The digital payments company has claimed a customer base of more than 1.5 crore and an annual gross merchandise value of Rs 7,100 crore in its travel vertical business.

Published: 19th September 2019 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Paytm (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital payments company PayTM on Thursday said it will invest Rs 250 crore in its travel business over the next six months. This investment will be used to scale up the product and technology team, set up new business verticals and raise market share in the existing travel vertical.

PayTM claims a customer base of more than 1.5 crore and an annual gross merchandise value of Rs 7,100 crore in its travel vertical business. "We continue to witness strong growth in tier-II and III cities, which account for over 65 per cent of our new customers. This investment will help us further bolster our position as a dominant player in the travel booking space," Abhishek Rajan, senior vice-president of PayTM Travel, said in a statement.

The company claims to sell more than six million travel tickets every month and is targeting to grow the business by 100 per cent in the current financial year. "Our users have saved more than Rs 60 crore from our free cancellation feature on flight and bus ticket bookings. We are perhaps the only player in the travel industry that doesn't charge a fee to process flight ticket cancellation requests," Rajan said.

PayTM said that more than 90 per cent of bookings coming from mobile app. The company has chosen Bengaluru as the base of operations for its travel business where it has set up a strong team of over 300 members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PayTM PayTM travel business PayTM investment PayTM 100 per cent growth
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp