Home Business

Snapdeal 1, Plastic 0; e-giant rolls out bamboo alternatives in tie-up with Jharkhand govt

With the partnership, Snapdeal aims to make the indigenous bamboo industry mainstream outside Jharkhand.

Published: 19th September 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

The company, which enables small businesses to sell online, has also conducted a ‘train-the-trainers’ program.

The company, which enables small businesses to sell online, has also conducted a ‘train-the-trainers’ program.

By Express News Service

In a race to reduce white pollution in India, e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has launched hand-made bamboo products from Jharkhand on its platform. The products, a viable alternative to plastic, were launched in partnership with Mukhyam Mantri Laghu Kutir Udyog Vikas Board (MMLKUB), an initiative of the Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand.

The selection going on sale on the platform will include a curated range of home and kitchen accessories and furniture made by the Kalindi and Sabars tribes from Jharkhand. Daily use items like baskets, racks and stands are expected to be fast-moving items.

There is also bamboo cutlery and kitchen range that includes straws, spoons, forks, bowls, mugs, tray, bottle cover, boxes, coasters and glasses. Home decor items like lamps, sofa sets, tables, chairs, beds, showpieces, mats and vases made in warm tones of traditional hardwood are also part of the selection, the company said in a statement.

With the partnership, Snapdeal aims to make the indigenous bamboo industry mainstream outside Jharkhand. “Jharkhand has high-quality bamboo in abundance. The tribes of this region are also skilled to make aesthetically appealing and functional items for Indian households,” said Snapdeal.

The artisans have also made unique fashion accessories like bangles, hair clips, earrings, necklaces, bags that depict the distinctive culture of the region. Kanshi grass, palm leaves and beads in eco-friendly material are also used in the products.

“(This) is a valuable opportunity to take the indigenous bamboo craft of Jharkhand deeper in India,” said K Ravi Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Industry, Government of Jharkhand.

The company, which enables small businesses to sell online, has also conducted a ‘train-the-trainers’ program that will help MMLKUB officials train artisans to sign up and list their products on the Snapdeal platform, using a simple 4-step sign-up process, which needs only bank, phone, email and GST details.
“This training provided by Snapdeal will help drive greater impact for this joint initiative,” Kumar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Snapdeal Eretailers pollution plastic pollution
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp