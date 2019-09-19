Snapdeal 1, Plastic 0; e-giant rolls out bamboo alternatives in tie-up with Jharkhand govt

By Express News Service

In a race to reduce white pollution in India, e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has launched hand-made bamboo products from Jharkhand on its platform. The products, a viable alternative to plastic, were launched in partnership with Mukhyam Mantri Laghu Kutir Udyog Vikas Board (MMLKUB), an initiative of the Department of Industries, Government of Jharkhand.

The selection going on sale on the platform will include a curated range of home and kitchen accessories and furniture made by the Kalindi and Sabars tribes from Jharkhand. Daily use items like baskets, racks and stands are expected to be fast-moving items.

There is also bamboo cutlery and kitchen range that includes straws, spoons, forks, bowls, mugs, tray, bottle cover, boxes, coasters and glasses. Home decor items like lamps, sofa sets, tables, chairs, beds, showpieces, mats and vases made in warm tones of traditional hardwood are also part of the selection, the company said in a statement.

With the partnership, Snapdeal aims to make the indigenous bamboo industry mainstream outside Jharkhand. “Jharkhand has high-quality bamboo in abundance. The tribes of this region are also skilled to make aesthetically appealing and functional items for Indian households,” said Snapdeal.

The artisans have also made unique fashion accessories like bangles, hair clips, earrings, necklaces, bags that depict the distinctive culture of the region. Kanshi grass, palm leaves and beads in eco-friendly material are also used in the products.

“(This) is a valuable opportunity to take the indigenous bamboo craft of Jharkhand deeper in India,” said K Ravi Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Industry, Government of Jharkhand.

The company, which enables small businesses to sell online, has also conducted a ‘train-the-trainers’ program that will help MMLKUB officials train artisans to sign up and list their products on the Snapdeal platform, using a simple 4-step sign-up process, which needs only bank, phone, email and GST details.

“This training provided by Snapdeal will help drive greater impact for this joint initiative,” Kumar added.