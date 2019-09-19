Home Business

Telecom body approves Rs 8,588 crore infrastructure projects

The Digital Communication Commission approved a special scheme to cover close to 12,000 uncovered villages in aspirational districts.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Digital Communication Commission on Thursday approved various telecom infrastructure projects, including roll out of more than 3,500 mobile towers for 4G services in North East, involving total expenditure of Rs 8,588 crore.

The DCC, formerly known as telecom commission, approved a special scheme to cover close to 12,000 uncovered villages in aspirational districts, a top official said on Thursday.

The DCC has approved 1,917 mobile towers for 2,968 uncovered villages of Arunachal Pradesh and two districts of Assam. "4G connectivity has been approved for uncovered villages in North East. This includes 2,215 villages in Arunachal and 763 villages in two districts of Assam. This also includes highway. The total cost estimates is Rs 2,536 crore," DCC Chairman and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash told reporters after the meeting of the commission.

The proposal will need approval of the Cabinet. Prakash said that the project is expected is to be completed in 18 months from the date it is awarded to telecom operators. The DCC also approved 1,593 mobile towers for 4G connectivity in 2,691 uncovered villages of Meghalaya at an outlay Rs 2,132 crore, Prakash said.

The DCC also approved Rs 2,065 crore for Bharat Net project in Telangana and Rs 1,815 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digital Communication Commission Telecom infrastructure projects
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp