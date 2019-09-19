Home Business

We haven't felt the heat of the economy: Hero Cycles official

Admitting there were challenges due to the slump in the economy, Aditya Munjal said Hero Cycles has only grown in this difficult time.

Published: 19th September 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Director of Firefox Cycles Limited (a Hero Cycles division) and Hexi Aditya Munjal.

Director of Firefox Cycles Limited (a Hero Cycles division) and Hexi Aditya Munjal. (Photo | @Hero_Cycles, Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The economic slowdown may have affected various sectors, especially the automobile sector, but Hero Cycles is gaining more market share even during the slump, Director of Firefox Cycles Limited and Hexi Aditya Munjal has said.

"We have seen growth across different segments. So we are seeing people taking on cycles across the different segments.

We haven't felt the heat of the economy," he told PTI at the launch of the high-end Lectro E-Cycle here on Wednesday.

Admitting there were challenges due to the slump in economy, Munjal said Hero Cycles has only grown in this difficult time.

"Yes, obviously, there are challenges. The overall market is growing at a very slow pace. It is just that Hero Cycles is taking more share of this market," he added.

Hero Cycles has been the market leader across all segments as nearly 20 million bicycles are sold across the country every year, he said.

Now, the company aims to capture the e-cycle market as well, Munjal, director of Firefox Cycles (a division of Hero Cycles) added.

"Our ambition in the next five years is to translate 10 per cent of this market to e-cycles. We see a potential for two million e-cycles in the next five years. So, two to three million cycles in the next five years is what we aim for...," he explained.

He underlined that shift to electric was inevitable and the government and companies into mobility were moving ahead to achieve it.

Speaking about the Lectro E-Cycle, Munjal said the premium bike, which will be available at a cost of Rs 1.35 lakh, is an outcome of a three-way strategic partnership initiated last year between Hero Cycles Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Mitsui & Co Ltd.

The alliance, brought together by Mitsui is aimed at creating technologically superior high-performance products through collaboration between Hero Cycles and Yamaha Motor's electric drive units, with go-to-market sales, distribution and marketing support by Mitsui, he said.

"This is a brand builder," he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditya Munjal Firefox Cycles Hero Cycles Economic slowdown India economic slowdown
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp