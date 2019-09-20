Home Business

Drugs Controller General of India to increase drug exports from 40 to 60 per cent

On the US FDA scrutiny of Indian drug firms, he said the regulator rarely recognises other regulators’ decisions.

A person holds pharmaceutical tablets and capsules in illustration picture. (Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has embarked on an ambitious target to increase exports of drugs to 60 per cent from the current 40 per cent in next three years.

According to V G Somani, DCGI, India produces the world’s most affordable medicines and increasing supply was doable provided quality standards improve. “Currently, we are supplying 40 per cent of drugs to the world by volume. With ease of doing business, and by improving quality and efficiency, we should be able to increase the supply to 60 per cent over the next three years.”

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a two-day international regulators meet organised by Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council of India here, Somani said in about two years from now (or less), regulatory approvals including product certification will soon be processed online for both domestic and global firms to ensure transparency.

“The approval process is partially online as of now, but will go fully transparent except for procedures like testing, which will need time to validate,” he said adding, “I’m giving you a conservative timeline that within two years, we will have a transparent online system, where the entire world can depend based on our website.”

On the US FDA scrutiny of Indian drug firms, he said the regulator rarely recognises other regulators’ decisions.

About Valsartan
It was a batch-specific issue and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation was carrying out a probe in this regard

US FDA scrutiny
The regulator maintains a distinct image of itself and rarely recognises other regulators’ decisions, according to Somani

