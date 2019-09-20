Home Business

Firms mandated to make PwD-friendly phones

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 recognises 21 disabilities which the committee will focus on empowering through increased ICT access.

Published: 20th September 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

smartphone_mobile_games

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) on Thursday approved a series of measures to increase Information and Communications Technology (ICT) access to persons with disabilities (PwD), including a mandate for major mobile phone manufacturers to produce at least one model which satisfies the needs of PwDs.

“All mobile manufacturers who produce more than 5 models shall be mandated to make one model that satisfies the needs of persons with disabilities,” Telecom Secretary and DCC chairman Anshu Prakash said. While certain manufacturers might already be making such models, “now, they shall be mandated to do so,” he added, noting that there is unlikely to be any push back from companies on the new rule.  
South Korean mobile giant Samsung, for instance, had launched two new solutions focused on providing the deaf and blind stronger communication tools just last week.

The Centre has also been conducting inter-ministerial consultations on the issue and a committee under the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities will now be set up to drive measures focused on increasing ICT access to this group of telecom users.

“This committee will have representatives from the Department of Telecom (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and  Information Technology, and other concerned ministries, Prakash said. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 recognises 21 disabilities which the committee will focus on empowering through increased ICT access.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had already submitted its recommendations on the issue as early as July 2018, with the measures approved on Thursday by the DCC largely toeing the line.
DCC has also approved other measures suggested by TRAI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
persons with disabilities
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Simple and 'wanting nothing', meet the idli paati the world is in love with
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Gallery
01- The spectators at the LCA division of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd were spellbound on a cloudy September morning when Union Defence Minister along with Air Vice Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari sortied in the indigenously-built Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LC
Jet, Set, Fly: Sporting G Suit and aviator shades, Rajnath Singh co-pilots Tejas LCA
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp