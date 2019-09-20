Firms mandated to make PwD-friendly phones

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) on Thursday approved a series of measures to increase Information and Communications Technology (ICT) access to persons with disabilities (PwD), including a mandate for major mobile phone manufacturers to produce at least one model which satisfies the needs of PwDs.

“All mobile manufacturers who produce more than 5 models shall be mandated to make one model that satisfies the needs of persons with disabilities,” Telecom Secretary and DCC chairman Anshu Prakash said. While certain manufacturers might already be making such models, “now, they shall be mandated to do so,” he added, noting that there is unlikely to be any push back from companies on the new rule.

South Korean mobile giant Samsung, for instance, had launched two new solutions focused on providing the deaf and blind stronger communication tools just last week.

The Centre has also been conducting inter-ministerial consultations on the issue and a committee under the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities will now be set up to drive measures focused on increasing ICT access to this group of telecom users.

“This committee will have representatives from the Department of Telecom (DoT), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and other concerned ministries, Prakash said. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 recognises 21 disabilities which the committee will focus on empowering through increased ICT access.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had already submitted its recommendations on the issue as early as July 2018, with the measures approved on Thursday by the DCC largely toeing the line.

DCC has also approved other measures suggested by TRAI.