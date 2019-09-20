Home Business

Thousands of tourists may get stranded if Thomas Cook fails to get $251 million bailout money 

Shares of Thomas Cook Group Plc tanked after the U.K. tourism operator said it needs more emergency financing.

Published: 20th September 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

The British Airline Pilots Association called on the government in a statement Friday to intervene and pressure banks to provide additional liquidity. (Photo | Wikipedia)

By Bloomberg

Thomas Cook said it will require another 200 million pounds ($251 million) for a “seasonal standby facility,” sending the shares down as much as 28%. The company already increased the size of a bailout plan in August by 20% to 900 million pounds.

If the firm fails to satisfy its lenders, it will risks collapse, potentially stranding thousands of holidaymakers across Europe.

Thomas Cook is trying to save itself by selling the majority of its tour-operating business to the tourism arm of Chinese shareholder Fosun International Ltd., and its airlines to a group of creditors, a rescue plan that would swell to 1.1 billion pounds.

On Sept. 17, it filed for Chapter 15 court protection in the U.S., and with the summer travel season in the northern hemisphere ending, it’s poised for a seasonal swing from generating to burning cash.

The company that invented the package holiday has gone within a year from concern about how a freak north European heatwave in 2018 hurt sales to a full-on fight for survival. The stock was trading down 25% at 3.35 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, valuing the travel operator at 52 million pounds, the lowest since the company took its current corporate structure in 2007.

Efforts to raise cash by selling the airline operations thus far didn’t succeed, and while banks and bondholders haven’t turned their backs on the tour operator yet, any restructuring efforts will prove void if customers stop buying vacations and flights from Thomas Cook for fear that the company won’t be around to honour their bookings.

The British Airline Pilots Association called on the government in a statement Friday to intervene and pressure banks to provide additional liquidity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thomas Cook Fosun International Europe tourism
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp