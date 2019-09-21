Home Business

Corporate tax rate cuts unlikely to turn around lean business cycle

Economists say the current tax cuts is unlikely to turn around the lean business cycle.

Published: 21st September 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Diwali came early for India Inc after the government slashed effective corporate tax to a record low of 25.17 per cent, inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies. Further, new manufacturing firms, incorporated after October 1 will have to pay even lower effective tax rate of 17.01 per cent provided they start manufacturing by 2023 — that is, a year before the next general elections.

ALSO READ: Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves, says Kapil Sibal on corporate tax cut

According to analysts, the move will boost the dangling bottom line of companies struggling with a slump in demand, but it may not turn around the business cycle immediately with part of the tax windfall finding its way into savings given the economy is facing aggregate demand shortfall.

While companies in the FMCG, capital goods and steel sectors will see the maximum benefit as many of them have an effective tax rate of over 30 per cent, auto and pharma companies may see lower respite as the effective tax rate is already about 24-25 per cent due to various exemptions the companies avail. Broadly, the lower rates will improve profit after tax of companies by three per cent to nine per cent depending on their tax bracket.

ALSO READ: US corporate sector hails India's move to slash income tax rate for companies

“The immediate impact of the tax cut would be more on corporate earnings. Since the tax liabilities would come down, corporates would either be able to maintain their profitability or even come out of loss,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings.

But think about it this way: If you’re a CEO and you have difficulty selling your products profitably now, why would lower taxes make you produce more? Even a zero per cent tax rate is no help if you lack customers. In other words, tax rates are only one-factor businesses consider when deciding to expand. The far more important question is the consumer’s appetite to spend.

Economists say the current tax cuts are unlikely to turn around the lean business cycle.  “The current constraint on the economy is aggregate demand shortfall, whereas today’s measures amount to supply-side push. As a result, in the near term, part of the tax bounty may find its way into savings instead of being spent (tax-cut multiplier tends to sag during downturns),” explained Kapil Gupta, chief economist, Edelweiss Research.

ALSO READ: USD 1 billion savings seen for firms on share buyback tax exemption

Take the case of the US — President Trump’s tax cuts failed to lift investment despite a strong business cycle. Besides, private investment is long-term measures and Capex revival may still have to wait especially when global headwinds still persist, said Gupta, adding spending boost by way of GST relief perhaps would have delivered higher multiplier as it would have reduced prices and immediately left customers with some income.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
corporate tax Tax rate cuts Tax cuts Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp