India to capitalise on US-China trade war

HYDERABAD: For the first time on Friday, India made its intent clear to capitalize on the ongoing US-China trade war. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s surprise announcement trimming tax rate for new companies to 15 per cent is likely to attract manufacturers looking out for alternative locations other than China.

From October 1, the government decided to levy 15 per cent corporate tax for manufacturers — with a caveat that they should commence production by March 2023. The effective tax rate with surcharges and levies stands at 17.01 per cent, exactly what a smaller country like Singapore levies.

“India is taking a bold step here and likely to be complemented with more investor-friendly move soon. The overall tax cut and especially the targeted one for new manufacturing at 15 per cent is to signal its commitment to attract investors looking to diversify out of China due to rising labour and land costs, fewer incentives and now tariffs. Investors have been championing India, as seen in the rich valuation, and were disheartened with the slow pace of reform. This will reinvigorate them again as it is a bold move,” Trinh Nguyen, Asia senior economist, Natixis, told TNIE.

No country can replace China’s sheer size other than India, Trinh Nguyen further said, adding “While Vietnam is competitive because of its location and also the package of policy support, India is in its own league. But that is not enough to rest on its laurel and why the India government needs to seize the moment and pass through reforms to make it even easier to consider India as a long-term destination,” she explained.

The new tax rate will promote Make-in-India and puts the country on the global map as a forward-looking, business-friendly and competitive operating environment, said Himanshu Parekh, partner and head, corporate and international tax, KPMG India.

