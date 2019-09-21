Home Business

Maruti to drive in new model S-Presso later this month

The company said the indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle is made for India as well as the world.

Maruti_ shares

Maruti shares continue to rise(File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it will launch mini SUV S-Presso later this month, coinciding with the start of the festive season.

"Our internal research suggests that the criteria of buying a car for the youth, apart from affordability, acquisition cost and maintenance, now also include design and aesthetics," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

With S-Presso, the company will offer a premium, feature-rich car that will disrupt the entry car segment in the country, he added.

MSI Senior Executive Director (Engineering) C V Raman said the company has always developed new segments and cars to match the changing needs, tastes and lifestyles of customers.

"Designed in-house by Maruti Suzuki, S-PRESSO marks a big shift in the way compact cars are created and crafted in India.

Its design language is inspired from our line-up of SUVs and the modern user's lifestyle," he added. The company is scheduled to introduce the new product on September 30.

