Paytm sets aside $250 crore to scale up its travel business

The company claims to have been selling more than 6 million travel tickets every month, while competing with established players such as MakeMyTrip and Yatra.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:57 AM

By Express News Service

Targeting 100 per cent growth in its travel business this financial year, homegrown digital payments firm Paytm said it will invest Rs 250 crore in the segment over the next six months.

Paytm will use this investment to scale up its product and technology team, set up new business verticals and raise the market share in its existing travel vertical. Paytm claims a customer base of more than 1.5 crore and an annual gross merchandise value of Rs 7,100 crore in its travel vertical business.

“We continue to witness strong growth in tier 2 and 3 cities, which accounts for over 65 per cent of our new customers. We believe, our sharp focus on solving customer pain points and creating unique product experiences has helped Paytm to become the preferred travel booking destination of more than 15 million travel users. This investment will help us further bolster our position as a dominant player in the travel booking space,” said Abhishek Rajan, senior vice-president at Paytm Travel.

The company claims to have been selling more than 6 million travel tickets every month, while competing with established players such as MakeMyTrip and Yatra. Its travel business has been among the fastest to sell over 100 million tickets within just three years of starting operations.

According to Paytm, consumer-friendly services such as free cancellation fees give it an edge over rivals. “Our users have saved more than Rs 60 crore from our free cancellation feature on flight and bus ticket bookings. We are perhaps the only player in the travel industry that doesn’t charge a fee to process flight ticket cancellation requests,” Rajan said.

Paytm said more than 90 per cent of bookings come from its mobile app. The company has chosen Bengaluru as the base of operations for its travel business, where it has set up a strong team of over 300 members.

