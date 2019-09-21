Home Business

Zomato Gold a game-changer; logout campaign hurt restaurants bill by 20 per cent: Report

Gold, which allows members buy-one-get-one-free dining at 6,000 restaurants, had led to restaurants starting a movement to logout from the program.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

zomato

Zomato app

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Zomato Gold, the discounting scheme that has been at the centre of an intense standoff between food delivery platforms and restaurants, is a game-changer in driving business, with food joints that logged out of the program seeing 20 per cent dip in bill volumes, independent research by RedSeer said.

"Gold partner restaurants have benefited significantly from the program," the RedSeer report said. "Business growth has been significant for partner restaurants after Zomato Gold."

ALSO READ: NRAI slams Zomato for extending 'Gold' programme to delivery

Gold partners have witnessed about 35 per cent growth in bill volumes after partnering with Zomato Gold and weekday growth has been marginally better than weekend growth, it said in its 'Zomato Gold Effectiveness Assessment' report.

"There has been a 20 per cent decline in bill volumes for partners after they logged out of Zomato Gold programs," it said.

Gold, which allows members buy-one-get-one-free dining at 6,000 restaurants, had led to restaurants starting a movement to logout from the program.

The report, which presented an analysis of the impact of Zomato Gold partnership for the restaurants based on the research of existing members and partner restaurants, said, "Zomato Gold has been a game-changer in terms of driving the dine-out habits of customers.

ALSO READ: Zomato reeling under restaurants association tussle and employees protests

" Quality of revenue has also improved for partners who are a part of Gold program, it said, adding 60 per cent of the Gold partners agree that there has been an increase in new customers coming in because of Zomato Gold.

Also, 55 per cent of the Gold partners have witnessed an increase in visit frequency of Gold customers, it said.

"Average discounting on bills with Gold discounts is about 27 per cent."

"Customers tend to try out new restaurants because of Zomato Gold programme -- 90 per cent of Zomato Gold members tries out new restaurants just because of Zomato Gold program," it said.

As much as 70 per cent of the Gold members initiates their discovery via a Gold page on the Zomato app.

Stating that Gold members dine out more frequently because of Gold discounts, it said: "Dine-out frequency for Gold members has increased from 2.8 to 3.3 times/month after subscribing to Gold membership and is 50 per cent higher than that of non-Gold members." Also, dine-out spend for Gold members is higher than non-members.

"95 per cent of Zomato Gold members order a number of dishes/drinks because of Gold discounts," it said.

"Pre-discount average bill value for Gold members is about 11 per cent higher than non-members." Pre-discount average bill of non-members is Rs 2,170 as compared to Rs 2,400 average billing of Gold members, the research found.

Gold partners have witnessed a 25 per cent increase in bottom-line largely driven by better utilisation of the same infrastructure, the research said.

"47 per cent bills get discounted via Gold programme -- almost equally between existing and new customers. Even with this discount, Gold partners have a better bottom line owing to increased utilization of existing resources." RedSeer said high discounting cases will be addressed with the recent changes to the Gold program.

"Since every user will now need to buy a membership (cannot share logins), and the membership will be costlier, it will deter these members from getting into the program."

Shortly after the #Logout campaign began, Zomato announced 10 changes in response to concerns of deep-discounts hurting restaurant profitability, including a once-a-day limit and a doubling of the annual subscription price.

Stating that high discounting cases are largely in cases of multiple unlocks, it said multiple unlocks are now limited and will bring down the average discount for Gold partners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zomato Zomato Gold Gold programme
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrababu Naidu is playing dirty politics and not vacating illegal house: YSRCP MLA
A large group of farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started their march from Noida, towards Kisan Ghat. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
UP farmers demand loan waiver, march to Kisan ghat in Delhi
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp