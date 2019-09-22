Home Business

Government lost chance to strengthen economy five years back: Economist Desarda

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter in April-June 2019 to 5 per cent, the lowest in six years.

Published: 22nd September 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The NDA government had a chance to strengthen the economy five years back when the crude oil rates were low, but it could not take advantage of the situation, noted economist H M Desarda has said.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed for the fifth consecutive quarter in April-June 2019 to 5 per cent, the lowest in six years.

This was on the back of faltering domestic demand, with both private consumption and investment proving lackluster.

Delivering a lecture on the 'current economic downfall- causes impacts and remedies' at the Mahatma Gandhi Mission campus here in Maharashtra on Saturday, Desarda said in 2013, the crude oil rates were around USD 110 per barrel.

"When the Modi-led government came to power, the crude oil prices dropped. That time, the government spent huge amounts on crude oil import to meet the petrol and diesel demands," he said.

"The government could have utilised this financial gain to strengthen the employment guarantee schemes, water resource development, curbing drought and flood control. But the government could not take advantage of that situation," the Maharashtra State Planning Board's former member said.

The BJP-led government spent huge amounts on making roads.

ALSO READ | Cookie crumbles for low-cost biscuit makers as Modi government rejects demand to cut GST rate

As a result, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is burdened with a loan of Rs 3 lakh crore and paying around Rs 25,000 crore as interest on it, he claimed.

The amount coming from toll tax is also not more than Rs 7,000 crore, he noted.

This imbalance (between expenses and profits) should be checked and the government should decide its priorities from now on, said Desarda.

"Unfortunately, the government has not cared for the livelihood of a large population. It focused on winning polls. It is trying to connect to people with emotional issues, which can't last long," he said.

While the government has been saying it will promote organic farming, it is also encouraging chemical fertilizers, which are contrasting steps, Desarda pointed out.

Noting that the government is now taking steps to curtail taxes to curb the industrial slowdown, he said if the auto industry is facing a slump in a specific segment, it should change its focus on those products which are in demand.

"Unfortunately, the government is still not seeing this slowdown as an opportunity for investment, increasing productivity and exports," he added.

In the biggest reduction in 28 years, the government on Friday slashed corporate tax by almost 10 percentage points as it looked to pull the economy out of a six-year low growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate by reviving private investments with a Rs 1.45-lakh crore tax break.

Besides, the all-powerful GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, more than doubled the tax on caffeinated beverages but slashed the same on hotel tariffs and some goods with a view to address sectoral concerns in a slowing economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H M Desarda India Economy
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp