Home Business

Closed sugar mills may see revival soon as government mulls ethanol production on their land

Nitin Gadkari said the land of the sugar mill can be utilised for ethanol production from sugar, sugarcane juice and molasses and policy will be framed soon.

Published: 23rd September 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at a press conference in Mumbai Monday September 9 2019. | PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is planning to come out with a policy to revive closed sugar mills by using their land for ethanol production, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

He said the ethanol economy has the potential to reach Rs 1 lakh crore from about Rs 25,000 crore and can reduce the annual Rs 7 lakh crore crude imports.

"A lot of sugar mills are closed. I am going to frame a policy. Condition of these sugar mills is such that they are not getting finances. I want to proceed for a Cabinet note. Some 5-6 acres of land in a closed sugar mill which can be used for making of ethanol," Gadkari said.

The minister said the land of the sugar mill can be utilised for ethanol production from sugar, sugarcane juice and molasses and policy will be framed soon.

Gadkari said there was an agreement with multilateral banks like KfW for low-cost funds green energy.

"Already we have signed an agreement with KfW for green energy in MSMEs. I will try to convince them to finance sugar mills proposal and we will find out a mechanism with the petroleum ministry for this," the minister said.

He said ethanol production through sugar could boost the economy of sugarcane-producing states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana.

The minister also said the government does not intend to ban petrol or diesel by giving thrust to alternative fuel.

"There are no talks on the ban on petrol or diesel. We want to encourage alternative energy. GST is less( on alternative energy fuel). A time will come when India will become the hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles and vehicles on alternative fuel," he said.

Last week, Gadkari said he has cleared a Cabinet note on the proposed vehicle scrappage policy, which has been approved by the finance ministry as well.

In May 2016, the government had floated a draft Voluntary Vehicle Fleet Modernisation Programme (V-VMP) that proposed to take 28 million decade-old vehicles off the roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sugar mills Nitin Gadkari Ethanol production
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp