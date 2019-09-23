Home Business

Centre's faceless e-assessment promising, but the procedures still need clarity

As announced in the Union Budget 2019, the Central government has notified the e-assessment scheme for income-tax returns last week.

Published: 23rd September 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As announced in the Union Budget 2019, the Central government has notified the e-assessment scheme for income-tax returns last week.

While it is not clear at this stage which assessment years will come under the ambit of the scheme, tax experts have largely welcomed the move, observing that it would significantly reduce cases of harassment by the taxmen.

So how will this scheme work? The government’s gazette notification last week makes clear that all communication between the income-tax department and the taxpayer whose returns are being scrutinised will be conducted online, through the taxpayer’s registered email address.

At no point is the taxpayer required to visit his assessing officer or the tax office during any stage, with an option for video conferencing available in cases where a personal hearing is required, either initiated by the taxpayer or the department.

Under the scheme, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is to set up a central National E-assessment Centre (NAC) and several Regional E-assessment Centres (RAC). Apart from these nodal entities, there are four other units that are being formed for specific tasks: An assessment unit, a verification unit, technical unit and review unit. All these will conduct the process as follows:

i) NAC will process returns and, in cases where needed, serve notice to the taxpayer detailing issues that are to be taken up for assessment.

ii) The taxpayer has 15 days to respond to notice via the registered email account

iii) NAC will assign the case to any RAC through an automated allocation process

iv) Respective RAC will review the case and send a draft assessment order to NAC

v) NAC will finalise the order, or provide taxpayer opportunity to be heard, or send it for further review with another assessment unit

vi) Once the assessment is complete, the case will be forwarded to jurisdictional I-T officer to recover tax demand or disburse refund, as required

Tax experts say that this is a progressive step that will help ease the problem of tax harassment, but much depends on how it will be implemented. Nangia Advisors (Anderson Global) says that the approach would “save time for all stakeholders and bring in due transparency in the assessment proceedings”.

However, the firm’s managing partner Rakesh Nangia says that while the idea of e-assessments is, in principle, an outstanding one, “the administrative systems and procedures need to be developed to ensure that it does not result in an uncalled for injustice to the taxpayers”.

PwC India’s corporate and international tax partner Frank D’Souza also notes that the process will need to evolve over time and get more refined. “For example, the process does not appear to envisage 
cases where the taxpayer has the right to apply to the dispute resolution panel,” he noted.

Others also note that clarity is still required on several other issues, including assessment years covered by the scheme, risk-management strategies and the terms of reference to the administrative units that are being created to facilitate the whole process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tax Income tax e assessment Electronic assessment Union Budget 2019
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp