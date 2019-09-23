Home Business

NASSCOM signs MoU with Pearson to skill IT workforce

With the spread of digitalisation, skilling would become indispensable for professionals across the IT spectrum. The MoU seeks to provide these skill sets to the workforce.

Published: 23rd September 2019 05:15 PM

By IANS

NEW DELHI: NASSCOM FutureSkills has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pearson India, a leading digital learning company, in a bid to provide skill training to current and future working professionals and help improve the quality and quantity of the employable workforce in the IT-BPM industry.

The ongoing digitisation of new-age technologies is creating a massive skill gap in the IT, ITES and BPM sectors. Given the current growth trajectory, the demand for digitally skilled professionals will rise to 2.3-2.7 million in fiscal 2023. According to an estimate, out of the 4.5 million professionals employed in the industry today, around 1.5 to 2 million professionals will require reskilling in the coming four to five years.

Amit Aggarwal, CEO, IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council, NASSCOM said: "We are pleased to sign an MoU with Pearson India and this is yet another milestone MoU for NASSCOM FutureSkills. This partnership will help us build a future-ready workforce in IT and contribute meaningfully to the tech sector of the country."

Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Pearson India said: "The need of the hour is for businesses to have a workforce which is skilled in new and emerging disciplines, to be able to protect the existing business, as well as expand it further.

At Pearson, we are committed to bridge this gap with NASSCOM FutureSkills and provide contemporary resources for professionals and future talent willing to scale new heights professionally, hence making India the global hub for talent in the emerging technologies."

