OnePlus opens third offline store in Bengaluru 

In India, OnePlus recently launched its research and development centre and aims to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the facility in the coming years. 

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation (Photo |Twitter @OnePlus_IN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Premium smartphone maker OnePlus has launched its third experience store in Bengaluru in line with the company’s plan of expanding its offline footprint across India.

The new store offers customers offers such as an exchange bonus of `2,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro handsets, no-cost EMI on purchase of any OnePlus smartphone, and one-time free screen replacement for customers who purchase any OnePlus smartphone on September 21 or 22, 2019.

“As a technology brand, we want to offer our community members the convenience of experiencing our products at their doorsteps. With our new store in Bangalore, we are positive that aspiring OnePlus users would be thrilled to visit us and get a hands-on experience of the incredible OnePlus technology,” Vikas Agarwal, general manager, OnePlus India, said.

The Chinese smartphone maker is looking to strengthen its offline presence by setting up experience stores across tier-2 cities. OnePlus has set its eyes on establishing 100 such stores across the top 50 cities by the year 2020. The brand currently has more than 30 exclusive stores in the country, nearly 70 service centres, and is present in over 2,000 offline stores across India.

In India, OnePlus recently launched its research and development centre and aims to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the facility in the coming years. 

“The R & D centre will serve as one of the main facilities for the company’s innovation globally and aims to drive development of artificial intelligence and machine learning across its products, along with development of 5G technology,” according to a statement from the company.

