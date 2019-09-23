Home Business

Sensex jumps over 1,400 points, hotel stocks gain after GST rationalisation

At 12:45 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 1,404 points or 3.7 per cent at 39,417 while the Nifty 50 was 410 points higher at 11,684.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, bse, nse, nifty, shares

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The rally on D-Street continued on Monday afternoon with heavy buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic traders after the government on Friday announced a rejig of corporate tax cuts to shore up investments and growth.

Equity indices also gained due to rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax for certain sectors. At 12:45 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 1,404 points or 3.7 per cent at 39,417 while the Nifty 50 was 410 points higher at 11,684.

ALSO READ: GST rate cut on hotel tariffs, but hiked tax on beverages

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices except for IT and pharma were in the positive territory with Nifty FMCG gaining by 5.8 per cent, private bank by 5.6 per cent, financial service by 5.4 per cent and auto by 3.2 per cent.

Hotel stocks were up after the cut in corporate taxes and rationalisation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. Lemon Tree Hotels gained by 13.7 per cent, Indian Hotels by 8.6 per cent, ITC by 8.3 per cent, Hotel Leelaventure by 5.9 per cent and Chalet Hotels by 2.9 per cent.

ALSO READ: Hotel industry welcomes GST cuts on hotel room tariffs

Among others, the prominent winner was Indian engineering multinational Larsen & Toubro which edged higher by 9.3 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints gained by over 8 per cent while Adani Ports, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and ICICI Bank were up by more than 7 per cent each.

However, IT scrips lost with Infosys down by 4.2 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services by 3.2 per cent, Wipro by 3 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.9 per cent each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Foreign Institutional Investors SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty economic slowdown Economic booster corporate tax Tax rate cut FII GST
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp