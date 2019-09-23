What type of questions are asked In GMAT?

By Sponsored Post

GMAT is a crucial turning point in the career of any professional. It guides the possible future paths and prospects ahead. The key to cracking this exam lies not only in your knowledge, but also in tackling the exam intelligently. If you are opting for GMAT Online Preparation, it is a good idea to start solving model question papers so that you are prepared for the format.

GMAT is a three hours and seven minutes long exam which consists of one essay prompt and 90 multiple choice questions. This is divided into four sections which can be attempted in an order of your choice. You also have the option of taking two breaks during the exam, each break not exceeding eight minutes each.

Analytical Writing Assessment Section

In this section you need to write an essay with the aim of analysing the reasoning behind an argument which will be presented to you. You have to write a thorough critique of the argument. For this section you will be given 30 minutes. Your arguments on the said topic need to be well constructed, coherent and logically presented. Your command over the language will help you get a better score in this section.

Integrated Reasoning Section

This section requires you to answer 12 multi-part reasoning questions within 30 minutes. There will be several types of questions in this section which include multi-source reasoning, two-part analysis, extrapolation of data from table, interpretation of data from graphics x/y graph, pie chart, bar graph, scatter plot, statistical curve distribution, and making inferences from the said data. This section is aimed at testing your skills of handling multiple values, extricating the necessary factors and deriving results from a complex series of questions.

Quantitative Reasoning Section

This section is 62 minutes long and consists of 31 questions which are either in the format of Problem Solving or Data Sufficiency. These questions designed to check your mathematical proficiency in solving numerical or graphical based reasoning problems. The standard five choice problem solving questions test your analytical and logical reasoning capabilities in solving quantitative problems and data sufficiency questions test your ability to assess the relevance of data.

Verbal Reasoning Section

Consisting of 36 verbal reasoning questions, you are allotted 65 minutes for this section. These questions are in multiple choice format and divided into three categories: Reading Comprehension, Critical Reasoning, and Sentence Correction. It examines your reading and comprehension abilities, your strength in evaluating arguments and correcting errors in given statements. This section is heavily based on your skills of standard English. For non-native English speakers it is essential to work on English skills.

Eight minutes of break is quite a small time. Maybe you can grab a snack or run to the bathroom at most. Time management is essential in cracking GMAT. Clock yourself while solving mock tests and with more practice you will manage to complete in time. With a little study and work you can easily crack GMAT and get into a course of your choice.