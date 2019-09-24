Home Business

BIS to set quality standards to ensure Indian items are not rejected in global market: Consumer Affairs Minister

BIS, a national body that prescribes standards for products and services, has been asked to set up testing facilities for export items, he said.

Published: 24th September 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party LJP MP Ram Vilas Paswan speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To boost exports, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has been directed to set standards for export items, which get rejected for non-compliance of global quality norms, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

BIS, a national body that prescribes standards for products and services, has been asked to set up testing facilities for export items, he said.

The issue was discussed in a meeting with officials of BIS and other ministries like Commerce and Steel.

"Our country's export is less. Whatever we export, much of it gets rejected. I am told it is because of non-compliance of global standards. Countries like Europe have new standards and parameters and our exporters are not able to comply with them," Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

At present, only 50 per cent of standards are at par with international norms. "I have directed the BIS to ensure all standards are in line with global standards," he said.

On packaged water bottle, Paswan said the manufacturers have to comply with both mandatory standards of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and BIS.

"It will be good if there is more coordination between the two agencies and improve the ease of doing business," he added.

On mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery, the minister reiterated that he has requested again his commerce counterpart to approve a proposal in this regard before Diwali.

Hallmarking of gold jewellery is at present voluntary in nature.

The government wants to make quality standards mandatory in three grades, 14 carat, 18 carat and 22 carat, of gold jewellery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bureau of Indian Standards Ram Vilas Paswan Consumer Affairs Minister
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp