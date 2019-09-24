Home Business

JSW Steel, lauded by US President Donald Trump, has a sorry tale to tell

Ahead of its proposed USD 1 billion expansion plan in US, the steelmaker has sued the US government for not being exempted from import duties on raw materials for its US facilities.

Published: 24th September 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Steel plant

JSW Steel

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Donald Trump lauded India as a nation with expansive investments in the US at the Howdy Modi event, specifically mentioning JSW Steel’s plans in the US, but the Indian steel giant has a strikingly different tale to tell.

Trump said India had been pumping money into the US steel industry, referring to JSW Steel’s proposed USD 1 billion expansion plan in phases that it had announced in 2018.

Fast-forward to 2019, the steelmaker has sued the US government for not being exempted from import duties on raw materials for its US facilities.

The company has also slashed its capital expenditure plans in the US by 60 per cent to USD 400 million owing to delays in getting US regulatory approvals and partly due to weak local demand amid a slowing economy.

An official from JSW claimed that the US government’s commerce department was authorised to grant exclusions from tariffs to US businesses that rely on certain types of steel that aren’t produced in the country in sufficient quantities.

However, the department has denied waivers for steel slab raw materials, forcing the company to pay tens of millions of dollars in tariffs, he said.

Notably, the steelmaker relies on imports of these materials from India and Mexico because the US doesn’t produce steel slabs of sufficient quality or quantity. JSW Steel makes carbon steel plates and pipes at its Baytown facilities and hot-rolled coils at its Ohio factory.

It has about 1.2 million tonnes per annum of installed capacity for plates and 3 MTPA capacity for hot-rolled coils.

Initially, the company said it would invest USD 500 million to modernise its Ohio facility, which it acquired as part of deal with Acero. Another USD 500 million capex was planned to modernise its Texas facility.

However, the company has invested USD 250 million in restarting production at Mingo Junction in Ohio in the first phase but “has put off the investment plan that was due for the second phase, said a company official.

No expansion

The company has put off construction of a new electric arc furnace with an investment of USD 350 million at its plate mill in Baytown, Texas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JSW steel donald trump Howdy Modi event US steel industry JSW Steel US expansion US commerce department
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp