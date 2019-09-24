Home Business

RIL earnings growth starting to de-risk; tax liability to fall by 4 percentage points: Morgan Stanley

The shares of Reliance Industries surged as much as five per cent after Morgan Stanley said lower taxes and cheaper gas feed costs should de-risk outlook and boost earnings.

Published: 24th September 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Industries' earnings growth is starting to be de-risked, amid improving earnings growth clarity, better refining margins, lower tax rate, and cheaper gas feedstock costs, global brokerage Morgan Stanley said noting that company's tax liability will reduce by 4 percentage points following cut in the corporate tax rate.

The shares of Reliance Industries surged as much as five per cent after Morgan Stanley said lower taxes and cheaper gas feed costs should de-risk outlook and boost earnings.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,285.55, up nearly 4 per cent over the previous close, on the BSE at 1245 hrs after scaling a peak of Rs 1298.55.

"Rising clarity on 2020 growth; top pick in south Asia: RIL's earnings growth is starting to be de-risked as headwinds of 1H19 turn and become key tailwinds in 2020," it said.

The brokerage went on to list the reasons for its assessment -- rise in refining margins with improved demand and slower capacity growth; cheaper gas costs and improved margins from a slowdown in petrochemical capacity growth in 2020, in particular for polyethene, supporting the rise in chemical margins; and telecom subscriber adds remain steady.

"There is increasing evidence of these factors playing out, which should raise investor confidence on the 17 per cent EPS growth we expect over F2019-21," Morgan Stanley said.

As one of the most complex refiners, RIL should be the biggest beneficiary in Asia from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations that from January 2020 bar use of fuel with more than 0.5 per cent sulphur in ships. This will lead to a rise in diesel demand.

On the impact of last week's announcement of a reduction in the corporate tax rate, Morgan Stanley said: "We estimate a 400 basis point reduction in the consolidated tax rate RIL's businesses paid in F2019 of 29-35 per cent, much higher than the new corporate tax rate of 25.2 per cent.

"RIL also has deferred tax liabilities of USD 6.5 billion as of F2019, which could reduce with a lower tax rate." The company's retail and telecom business currently pay an effective tax of 34.9 per cent and its consolidated effective tax rate come to 27.9 per cent.

The brokerage said the company's target of zero net debt by FY2021 will help lower investor concerns about debt, which had increased steadily over the past seven years.

"We turn more bullish on RIL as earnings growth clarity improves with better refining margins, lower tax rate, and cheaper gas feedstock costs.

This, combined with a reduction of balance sheet leverage, should de-risk earnings growth and increase investor confidence on the 17 per cent earnings CAGR seen for 2019-22, which is amongst the top quartile vs its regional energy and telecom peers," it said.

As the January 1, 2020 IMO implementation deadline approaches, diesel margins have risen 9 per cent since end-2018 and gasoline margins have improved as refineries try to maximise diesel output by lowering gasoline output.

"Cheaper gas prices should keep RIL's operating cost inflation low," it said. "RIL has highlighted its plans to lower debt by F2021 as it divests assets and slows its investments. We estimate a 40 per cent reduction in capex by F2021 (from F2019 levels) and near breakeven FCF." FCF is free cash flow.

Also, India's ban on plastic could lower demand for polyester/polymer by 200-300 basis points over the medium turn, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Industries Morgan Stanley
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp