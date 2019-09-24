Home Business

Rupee rises 22 paise to 70.72 against USD in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.72, registering a rise of 22 paise over its previous close.

Published: 24th September 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose.. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 22 paise to 70.72 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices enthused investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.72, registering a rise of 22 paise over its previous close.

Rupee had settled at 70.94 against the US dollar on Monday.

The domestic unit however pared some initial gains and was trading at 70.79 against the US dollar at 1010 hrs.

Forex traders said fresh foreign fund inflows, higher opening in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported the rupee.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market, putting in Rs 2,684.05 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.57 per cent to trade at USD 64.40 per barrel.

Domestic bourses opened on a cautious note on Tuesday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 108.01 points higher at 39,198.04 and Nifty up 20.10 points at 11,620.30.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to 98.65.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.75 per cent in morning trade.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp