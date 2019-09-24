Skoda Superb, Kodiaq Corporate launched

By Express News Service

Premium carmaker Skoda on Monday introduced Corporate Edition of its Super brand Kodiaq model range. Kodiaq Corporate Edition is available for Rs 33 lakh while the price for Superb starts at Rs 26 lakh. The special edition models comes with styling upgrades and an updated list of features. However, it will continue to be offered with the same set of engine and transmission options with their respective standard models.

"Since their inception, these two products have carved a niche for themselves among auto enthusiasts. Sporting ‘Simply Clever’ features, the two new offerings will provide a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors, and class-leading safety features. We are confident that with the introduction, we will be expanding our reach and attracting new potential buyers to our showrooms," said Zac Hollis, director, sales, service and marketing, Skoda Auto India.

Kodiaq Corporate Edition gets a chiselled hood, a massive butterfly grille with chrome surround and adaptive headlamps with LED DRLs. This SUV comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes, featuring inner cooling in the front. The Kodiaq comes with an electrically-adjustable panoramic sunroof. Safety-wise, the Kodiaq Corporate offers nine airbags.

The front view of the Skoda Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition is characterised by a wide radiator grille, an elongated bonnet, wide headlights, and razor-sharp front fog lights. The Super (DSG) Corporate Edition is offered with powerful 1.8 TSI (AT) and 2.0 TDI (AT) engine options, generating 180 PS (132 kw) and 177 PS (130 kw) of power, and 250 Nm and 350 Nm of torque, respectively. The Super (DSG) Corporate Edition features eight airbags and will be offered in two paint schemes — candy white and magnetic brown.