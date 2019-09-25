Home Business

Another stressed co-operative bank adds to RBI’s worry

Mumbai-headquartered Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank’s account holders can now withdraw only Rs 1,000 per person and only once in the six-month period of restriction. 

Published: 25th September 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

For representational purposes

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Harried customers thronged Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank branches on Tuesday after RBI imposed restrictions on withdrawal and acceptance of deposits by the multi-state urban co-operative bank. The Mumbai-headquartered bank’s account holders can now withdraw only Rs 1,000 per person and only once in the six-month period of restriction. 

Without divulging the reasons, RBI said it was necessary to “issue certain directions” in the interest of the public. Sources say the RBI action was based on detection of irregularities in loan disbursal and potential bad loan worries. 

Sources said RBI had “detected potential bad loans which could push up PMC’s non-performing asset ratio way above what was declared in the annual report”. RBI may relax the withdrawal limit or the restrictions after taking stock of the liquidity situation, bad loans etc., they added. 

In a message to account holders, PMC Bank MD Joy Thomas said the bank has been put under regulatory restriction under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act for six months due to irregularities disclosed to RBI. 

The bank has 137 branches across Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. As of March-end, the bank had deposits to the tune of Rs 11,617 crore and advances of Rs 8,383 crore.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank RBI RBI cooperative bank worries Cooperative bank crisis
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp