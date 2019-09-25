Income tax returns: Beware of fake notice claiming extension of deadline!

By Online Desk

The Income Tax department issued a clarification on Wednesday regarding a notice that is doing the rounds on the internet, pertaining to the extension of the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) and audits.

According to Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, September 30 is the last date for filing of I-T returns for all those whose accounts are to be audited like companies, partnership firms, proprietorships etc. Also, individuals who are working partners in a firm fall under this category.

"The notification of due date extension pertaining to the filing of ITRs that is being circulated on social media platforms is not genuine. Taxpayers are advised not to fall prey to such false news," said the income tax department in a tweet.

According to the official website of the Income Tax department, September 30 is the last date for filing of ITR and audit reports, whereas the fake notification claims that the I-T department has decided to extend the due date to October 15.

This is not the first time the I-T department is coming across such fake notices. A similar notice was circulated online in August claiming that the ITR deadline for individuals has been extended.