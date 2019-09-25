Home Business

Nitin Gadkari, ace fashion designers brainstorm to promote khadi industry

The Khadi and Village Industries Corporation proposes to establish centres across the country  to facilitate khadi institutions to develop designs according to market demand.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari brainstormed with ace fashion designers, including Ritu Beri, Rohit Bal, Raghavendra Rathore, and J J Valaya, and top officials on Wednesday to weave the success story around khadi and make it a trendy-yet-affordable fabric globally.

The Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC), under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), proposes to establish centres across the country to facilitate khadi institutions to develop designs according to market demand.

"We will formulate a scheme on how we can popularise and make a success story out of khadi -- the essence of Gandhiji's views, a symbol of our self-sustenance having immense job creation potential. We will direct all efforts from the government's side towards achieving this objective," Gadkari told reporters after the meeting.

The Union Minister for MSME and Road Transport & Highways discussed the modalities and way forward in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said that in order to maximise the production and sale of khadi and make it a global brand, there is a need to make its designs more trendy and modern, without compromising with tradition.

He said we need to make khadi attractive for the youth of the country. The product designs should be aligned to customer choices and demand, and take into account local and regional preferences and requirements such as weather condition.

Besides, the minister said he wants the turnover of KVIC to touch Rs 10,000 crore from the current Rs 3,200 crore in the next five years.

While KVIC's proposal is to set up four design houses -- one each in the eastern, western, northern, southern parts of the country, besides one in the northeast. These could be on a build-operate-transfer mode or on an outsourcing basis.

However, these issues would be worked out in further meetings and discussions. "The second meeting will be held in the first week of October. After that, we will be in a position to chalk out the exact policy," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told PTI.

Sources said the designers present in the meeting will submit their individual proposals shortly to the MSME ministry entailing suggestions to set up design centres.

The proposed design centres will facilitate khadi institutions to develop products according to market demand.

The primary role of a design centre will be to identify the latest trends, adopt them as per customer needs and undertake various testing and review activities for translating them into production.

Senior officials from the ministries of MSME and textiles, KVIC, National Institute of Design, National Institute of Fashion Technology attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Ritu Beri Rohit Bal Raghavendra Rathore J J Valaya Khadi
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp