Home Business

Travel management platform Deem to invest USD 10 million on India expansion

The investment will position Deems India centre as an R&D hub for Deems product development worldwide, the company said.

Published: 25th September 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Travel management platform Deem on Wednesday announced its plans to invest USD 10 Million in India.

The capital will be utilised to bolster the companys R&D capabilities in the country towards enhancing the corporate travel management experience for more than 50,000 corporate customers around the world, it said in a statement.

The investment will position Deems India centre as an R&D hub for Deems product development worldwide, the company said.

Deem said its personalised and intuitive business travel management platform uses advanced technologies to provide optimised solutions for travelers, corporate travel managers and travel management companies.

The company, wholly owned by car rental provider Enterprise Holdings, currently has 100 employees in Bengaluru, focused primarily on Research & Development (R&D).

The company plans to double its India headcount in the next two years to create a Centre of Excellence (CoE)on quality assurance automation, as well as the development of the next generation travel platform by working closely with the Ireland and San Francisco centres.

Deem is also developing a CoE on data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning that is focused on creating an enhanced user experience along with business intelligence to enable quicker and better decision making for their customers, it was stated.

Deems global customer portfolio includes Pepsi, McKinsey and Company, eBay, Bank of America, NBA, Merck and Bose, according to the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deem Investment in India
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp