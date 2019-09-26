Home Business

Equity market rally lifts investor wealth by Rs 1.57 lakh crore

The BSE Sensex plummeted 504 points on Wednesday as investors booked profit.

Published: 26th September 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investors became richer by Rs 1.57 lakh crore on Thursday as nearly 400 points rally in the BSE Sensex gauge lifted domestic sentiment. The 30-share BSE benchmark index zoomed 396.22 points or 1.03 per cent to close at 38,989.74 amid positive cues from global markets.

During the day, it jumped 564.55 points to a high of 39,158.07. The rally in the equity market pushed the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the BSE-listed firms higher by Rs 1,57,091.31 crore to Rs 1,48,45,854.70 crore.

"Yesterday's (Wednesday) global selling was based on the US political drama which reversed today (Thursday). While Indian markets recovered from profit-booking from the sharp gain. Momentum was broad-based with auto, banks and metals leading the gains on expectation of better demand during festive season," according to Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

The BSE Sensex plummeted 504 points on Wednesday as investors booked profit. "This positive trend is likely to be maintained in combination with ease in trade-war and domestic stimulus," Nair added.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, M&M, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Maruti surging up to 6.47 per cent. A total of 23 from the 30 frontline companies witnessed buying.

On the BSE, 1,273 companies advanced, while 1,243 declined and 163 remained unchanged. From the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices settled up to 0.92 per cent higher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Investor wealth BSE NSE Nifty Sensex
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp