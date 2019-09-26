Ford in talks with Mahindra & Mahindra for strategic cooperation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to reports that claimed that Ford might exit Indian auto market, the US-based auto giant on Wednesday said it is engaged with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for strategic cooperation to help it achieve “commercial, manufacturing and business efficiencies” in India.

It was reported that Ford, which continue to struggle in the Indian market despite being here for over two decades, is all set to transfer some of its key assets, including its two plants, to a joint venture with M&M.

“Forging a partnership for the future, we remain engaged with Mahindra to develop avenues of strategic cooperation that help us achieve commercial, manufacturing and business efficiencies,” said a Ford India spokesperson.

It is to note that the two firms had in September 2017 inked a pact to explore a strategic alliance in India and emerging markets. Last year, they jointly announced to develop new SUVs, a small electric vehicle and connected car solutions.

If Ford decides to exit India, it will become the second foreign carmaker to do so in recent times. In 2017, General Motors, which had a tough run in the Indian market, stopped selling Chevrolet models there. A number of other carmakers such as FCA, Renault and Nissan also continue to struggle in the domestic market, which is dominated my Indo-Japanese carmaker Maruti Suzuki India.

Ford’s local units reported a year-on-year decline of 31.4 per cent in August 2019 with domestic sales of just 5,517 units. The decline was not only because of prolonged slowdown seen in the auto industry but also due to Ford’s absence in multiple segments.