Home Business

Onion prices to calm down from November onwards: Niti Aayog member

To keep a lid on prices, the Centre is offloading onion from its buffer stock through agencies like Nafed in the national capital at a cheaper rate of Rs 23.90 per kg.

Published: 26th September 2019 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Onion, Onion price hike

Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Onion prices, which are ruling high at Rs 70-80 per kg in the national capital and other parts of the country, will calm down from November onwards when fresh kharif crop hits the market, Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said on Thursday.

To keep a lid on prices, the Centre is offloading onion from its buffer stock through agencies like Nafed, NCCF and Mother Dairy's Safal outlets in the national capital at a cheaper rate of Rs 23.90 per kg.

ALSO READ | Rs 80 per kg and climbing: Onion prices may not come down anytime soon, here's why!

Even other states are taking the stock from the buffer to sell in their states. "We have a buffer stock of 50,000 tonnes. We have already liquidated 15,000 tonnes of onion. I think if we can release the remaining stock for another about two months and in early November we are expecting kharif crop, prices will be back to normal," Chand told PTI on the sidelines of an event.

While addressing the event, Chand said India should have its own outlook on agriculture crops to avoid crisis that is currently seen in onion.

"I feel the kind of changes that have happened in Indian agriculture, we have a strong need for outlook," he said. On the government's inability to predict onion pricing, Chand further said that since there is no mechanism to capture agriculture outlook, the government is not able to come out with any sort of strategy.

ALSO READ: Not just onions, now tomatoes too will pinch your pocket

"Every year, we face some serious shock. Now, onion is the focus of discussion. Suddenly, prices have increased by 2-3 times. We don't have clue about it," he said.

He said it is not possible to foresee events like impact on produce due to untimely rains and floods. But, there are certain things that can be projected in advance.

"Such a forecasting mechanism will help us to have the right strategy. If we foresee a shortage of onion, we can import onions in advance," he added.

He also said Indian agriculture has now reached a high stage of commercialisation and is well integrated with the global market.

"We need to tell farmers, states and private traders as well as policymakers -- what is likely to be our demand and supply, and prices of different commodities so that everyone can plan and we are saved of taking extreme measures," he said.

To some extent, other countries such as Australia and the US have such a mechanism. India should also devise one soon, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
onion NITI Aayog Onion prices
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp