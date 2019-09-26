Ratan Tata-backed startup CashKaro pays you to shop online 

Home Business

If you are an avid online shopper and looking forward to indulging in festival season sales without digging a deep hole into your pocket, Cashkaro.com is just the right destination for you.

Ratan Tata (L) with CashKaro founders Swati (C) and Rohan Bhargava

By Bismah Malik 
Express News Service

If you are an avid online shopper and looking forward to indulging in festival season sales without digging a deep hole into your pocket, Cashkaro.com is just the right destination for you. Founded in 2013 by the entrepreneur couple, Swati and Rohan Bhargava, Cashkaro is a website that aggregates the best deals, discounts and price comparisons from more than 1,500 e-tailers across high volume verticals such as electronics, food, clothing, cosmetics, grocery, etc.

According to the company, the buyer needn’t navigate through the various e-tailer websites to purchase a product at the most affordable price. All customers can also avail a minimum cashback from the site which could be transferred to your bank account.

CashKaro, which has partnered with over 1,500 e-commerce sites in India like Amazon, Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Swiggy, etc., gets paid a commission for the sales it drives to these platforms. CashKaro, in turn, passes along 70 per cent of this commission as cash back to its users. “This is real cash which can be paid to the users’ bank accounts or redeemed as Amazon/Flipkart Gift Vouchers,” it said.

The start-up claims that it is the only VC-funded cashback site in India and has so far raised a total of USD 4.6 million in funding led by Kalaari Capital and Ratan Tata. Cashkaro has paid more than `100 core as cashback in the last six years, according to the firm. 

Now, with the festival season just around the corner, Cashkaro is expecting a 250 per cent rise in its transactions from October to December this year. The platform’s estimates project that mobile phones will be the leading category this year with an estimated spike in sales growth of over 1,000 per cent, followed by fashion at 500 per cent and the Home & Kitchen’s category, which is expected to see a 300 per cent spike in sales compared to the last year.

E-commerce giants, Flipkart and Amazon are also expected to host exclusive smartphone and other gadget launches during the run-up to Diwali. CashKaro also expects a 600 per cent surge in sales of large appliances and televisions, among other categories that are likely to witness an uptick during the season. 
“The last quarter of the year (October-December) is the most exciting period for our users as well as for CashKaro, as a lot of high intent shoppers come to CashKaro to get the best deals and discounts available online. This year will be even more exciting as more people are expected to shop online owing to deep discounts, higher cashback deals, lucrative payment offers and unique flash deals.

“To encourage first-time online shoppers, e-commerce giants will introduce more flash sales, cross-selling offers, rush hour sales and combo offers. Options such as no-cost and low-cost EMIs, wallet offers, benefits on UPI and bank card offers will be additional benefits that shoppers can expect to avail during this period,” CashKaro co-founder Rohan Bhargava said.

