RBI permits PMC Bank depositors to withdraw Rs 10,000 per account

By Online Desk

The RBI has hiked the withdrawal limit for Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd (PMC) account holders to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000 on Thursday.

With this relaxation, over 60 per cent of the depositors of Mumbai-based urban cooperative bank, PMC Bank, will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, the RBI said. The RBI said that this relaxation has been granted to reduce the hardship of the depositors of PMC Bank.

The regulator said the higher limit is subject to the fact the customer does not have any liability with the bank by way of loans of surety for a third-party loan.

We have raised the withdrawal amount in order to reduce the hardship of the depositors. The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the position and shall continue to take further steps as are necessary to safeguard the interest of the depositors of the bank, The central bank said.

On Tuesday, the RBI imposed a slew of restrictions on the bank for six months, allowing withdrawal of only Rs 1,000 for the bank's depositors, leaving the customers, who are typically not from the well-heeled a worried lot.

The move came after the central bank has found certain irregularities in the bank, including under-reporting of NPAs and had put a restriction on fresh lending.