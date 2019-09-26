Home Business

Tamil Nadu signs 15 MoUs entailing Rs 5,574 crore investment

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami also laid the foundation for the projects of the Tata Consultancy Services (outlay Rs 1,480.70 crore).

Published: 26th September 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo| EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed MoUs with 15 investors involving an investment of Rs 5,574 crore.

In a statement issued here, the government also said Chief Minister K. Palaniswami also laid the foundation for the projects of the Tata Consultancy Services (outlay Rs 1,480.70 crore), Schwing Stetter India, Niswin Foods, JS Autocast Ltd and ITW India.

The 15 new MoU signed by the government are as follows:

  • MAHLE Electric Drives India Pvt Ltd (investment Rs 50 crore)

  • Infosys Pvt Ltd (Rs 336 crore)

  • Nissei Electric India Pvt Ltd (Rs 79.82 crore)

  • Younghwa Tech (Rs .69 crore)

  • Vestas (Rs 626 crore)

  • Shree Vaari Energy Systems (Rs 250 crore for making wind turbines)

  • Ambika Cotton Mills (Rs 182.50 crore)

  • Venkatesh Coke FTWZ (Rs 1,529.57 crore)

  • SHV Energy (Rs 590 crore LPG bottling plant and LPG import terminal expansion)

  • NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (Rs 292 crore)

  • J Matadee Free Trade Zone Pvt Ltd (Rs 500 crore)

  • BSH Household Appliance Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Rs 118 crore)

  • M.M. Forgings (Rs 511 crore)

  • PKPN (Rs 390 crore)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp