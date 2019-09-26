Tamil Nadu signs 15 MoUs entailing Rs 5,574 crore investment
Chief Minister K. Palaniswami also laid the foundation for the projects of the Tata Consultancy Services (outlay Rs 1,480.70 crore).
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed MoUs with 15 investors involving an investment of Rs 5,574 crore.
In a statement issued here, the government also said Chief Minister K. Palaniswami also laid the foundation for the projects of the Tata Consultancy Services (outlay Rs 1,480.70 crore), Schwing Stetter India, Niswin Foods, JS Autocast Ltd and ITW India.
The 15 new MoU signed by the government are as follows:
MAHLE Electric Drives India Pvt Ltd (investment Rs 50 crore)
Infosys Pvt Ltd (Rs 336 crore)
Nissei Electric India Pvt Ltd (Rs 79.82 crore)
Younghwa Tech (Rs .69 crore)
Vestas (Rs 626 crore)
Shree Vaari Energy Systems (Rs 250 crore for making wind turbines)
Ambika Cotton Mills (Rs 182.50 crore)
Venkatesh Coke FTWZ (Rs 1,529.57 crore)
SHV Energy (Rs 590 crore LPG bottling plant and LPG import terminal expansion)
NDR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (Rs 292 crore)
J Matadee Free Trade Zone Pvt Ltd (Rs 500 crore)
BSH Household Appliance Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (Rs 118 crore)
M.M. Forgings (Rs 511 crore)
PKPN (Rs 390 crore)