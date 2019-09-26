Tamil Nadu signs 15 MoUs entailing Rs 5,574 crore investment

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed MoUs with 15 investors involving an investment of Rs 5,574 crore.

In a statement issued here, the government also said Chief Minister K. Palaniswami also laid the foundation for the projects of the Tata Consultancy Services (outlay Rs 1,480.70 crore), Schwing Stetter India, Niswin Foods, JS Autocast Ltd and ITW India.

The 15 new MoU signed by the government are as follows: