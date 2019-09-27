Home Business

Centre sure of exceeding divestment target this year

Published: 27th September 2019 10:43 AM

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as tax revenue is expected to remain below the budgetary target, the government is confident of exceeding the divestment target for the fourth consecutive year. It said it will speed up the privatisation process.

“We have a very well laid-out strategy for achieving the divestment target this year also. In last three years, we exceeded the target, and there is no reason why we will not exceed the target this year as well,” Dheeraj Bhatnagar, said additional secretary with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), addressing the annual CAPAM conference here.

Bhatnagar said there are 11 state-run companies that are in the process of going public and the government has drawn up other plans as well on the same.

He said the government is considering realising its “dream” of corporatising the national airports operator Airports Authority shortly, and that another of its focus points are the ports and monetisation of lands.

“We are in the process of appointing global consultants for the property (sale). They will be handling these transactions,” he added.

The list of excess land or non-crore holdings held by the enterprises will be collected first by the NITI Aayog, in consultation with the administrative ministry under which the company falls, the DIPAM and also the state government under which the land falls.

