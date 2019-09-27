Home Business

Corporate tax cut to improve India's competitiveness in Asia

The GDP growth in April-June 2019 slowed to 5 per cent year-on-year, the weakest pace of growth since 2013.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The steepest ever cut in a tax that companies pay will improve the relative competitiveness of India and should help boost corporate investment over the medium-term, IHS Markit said in a report on Friday.

The decision to implement the sweeping corporate tax reform measures reflects the slowdown in economic growth momentum in recent quarters as well as the need to improve India's international competitiveness as a manufacturing hub, it said.

The economy has been facing headwinds in 2019 due to weakening domestic demand. The RBI has eased monetary policy four times so far in 2019, by a total of 110 basis points, over concerns that growth momentum is slowing down.

The GDP growth in April-June 2019 slowed to 5 per cent year-on-year, the weakest pace of growth since 2013.

The pace of manufacturing output growth has also stalled, heavily impacted by weakening auto sector sales.

The auto industry has slumped into a crisis, with passenger vehicle sales down 31 per cent year-on-year in July 2019, while domestic passenger vehicle production lower by 17 per cent.

"The Indian government announced a major reform of corporate tax rates on September 20.

This is expected to significantly improve the relative competitiveness of India's corporation tax rates compared to other Asian industrial economies, as India's corporate tax rates had been relatively high compared to regional peers prior to the latest tax reform measures," IHS Markit said.

The lower rates should help boost corporate investment in India over the medium-term, at a time when economic growth momentum has faced increasing headwinds, it said.

The corporate tax rate reforms reflect the global fiscal policy trend towards lowering corporate tax rates.

"The average corporate income tax rate across the OECD has dropped from 32.5 per cent in 2000 to 23.9 per cent in 2018, with notable corporate tax cuts in the US and UK in recent years," it said.

The base corporate tax rate has been cut from 30 per cent to 22 per cent. Companies that do not claim benefits for incentives or concessions will be eligible for the effective tax rate of 25.75 per cent, while new manufacturing firms established after October 1, 2019, are eligible for an even lower base corporate tax rate of 15 per cent (effective tax of just over 17 per cent) if they make fresh new investments in manufacturing by 2023 and are not claiming incentives.

"Services firms are expected to be major winners while manufacturing companies in the consumer goods, capital goods and steel sectors will also reap significant benefits as many of them have an effective tax rate of around 30 per cent," it said.

Since taking office in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a strong policy focus on improving the business landscape to attract investment by both foreign and domestic firms.

When the BJP-led NDA took office, India was ranked 142nd out of 189 countries in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business ranking for 2015, which reflected results from the annual survey undertaken during 2014.

Reflecting significant progress in reducing barriers to business investment, India was ranked 77th out of 190 countries that are included in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index in 2019.

"The improving macroeconomic environment since 2014 has also helped improve India's attractiveness as an investment destination, as falling world oil prices have helped to reduce inflation pressures and also trimmed the current account deficit as a share of GDP as India's oil import bill has moderated," IHS said.

Sustained strong GDP growth over the past decade has also reinforced confidence among international investors towards the Indian economy.

"An important economic reform that has improved the competitiveness of India for manufacturing has been the introduction of the unified GST tax across all Indian states in 2017. This has helped to significantly reduce the regulatory burden on interstate transportation of goods. The unified GST is estimated to have substantially reduced logistics costs for firms, improving the efficiency and competitiveness of the domestic manufacturing sector," it said.

When Modi launched 'Make in India' in 2014, he set a target of increasing the contribution of manufacturing to GDP to 25 per cent.

"However, by 2018, the manufacturing sector share of GDP was still at 18 per cent, which still leaves a substantial gap to bridge in order to achieve this vision," the report said.

Continuing to drive the transformation of India's industrial sector through 'Make in India' is a key strategic priority for the government, in order to improve manufacturing sector output growth and generate stronger employment growth.

Catalysing more dynamic growth in the manufacturing sector will, therefore, be very important as a key pillar to achieving India's objective of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2025, it said.

"The corporate tax reforms will lower India's effective corporate tax rates to levels that are more competitive with other Asian emerging markets, which should help improve India's attractiveness for investment into the manufacturing sector," IHS Markit added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
corporate tax Tax returns Income Tax Returns RBI
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp