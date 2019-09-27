Home Business

Economic Offences files FIR against Laxmi Vilas Bank

The LVB-Indiabulls merger has been waiting for the RBI nod, and a criminal case at this juncture by the EOW could be a dampener.

Published: 27th September 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 10:43 AM

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which is in the process of merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance, on Thursday said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Delhi has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the bank on complaints of cheating, criminal breach of trust by the banker, criminal misappropriation and conspiracy on September 23.

In a regulatory filing, LVB said the FIR was based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest over adjustment of their deposits against the dues of RHC Holding and Ranchem. LVB said it is considering appropriate legal measures to counter this.

RHC Holding is an entity promoted by the erstwhile promoters of Religare Finvest, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh. Religare Finvest had earlier filed a criminal complaint with the EOW in Delhi for misappropriation and siphoning of Rs 740 crore by the Singh brothers from the firm.

The LVB-Indiabulls merger has been waiting for the RBI nod, and a criminal case at this juncture by the EOW could be a dampener. When confronted with the issue of its real estate business being a hurdle for RBI nod, Indiabulls even decided to exit the realty business.

TAGS
Lakshmi Vilas Bank ndiabulls Housing Finance
