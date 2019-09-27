Home Business

Global headwinds cause steep fall in Mergers & Acquisitions activity in August

The month also saw active deal-making in the pharma and healthcare, e-commerce, banking, retail, and media and entertainment sectors.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Cash, currency, rupees

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owing to global uncertainties, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in August fell by 36 and 49 per cent in terms of volume and value respectively, according to Grant Thornton.

Last month saw only 23 deals worth less than $1 billion. Compared to July, M&A activity saw a steep fall, with over five times fall in deal value in August as against five high-value deals worth $4.1 billion recorded in July. August registered 41 per cent decline in volume over the previous month, according to Grant Thornton’s Dealtracker.

August saw only one deal valued over $500 million and one deal worth over $100 million, aggregating $0.7 billion and accounting for 84 per cent of the total M&A deal value. The largest deal in August was from the energy and natural resources sector, with the Adani-GMR deal valued at $512 million followed by manufacturing sector including Air Water’s buyout of Linde India. These two sectors witnessed one deal each and together contributed about 83 per cent of the total M&A activity in terms of value.

Contrary to July, August was dominated by deals in the IT and ITeS sector with eight deals worth $35 million, pushed by consolidation in the software development and the IT solutions segment, while start-ups remained active after the IT sector with five deals worth $25 million. The month also saw active deal-making in the pharma and healthcare, e-commerce, banking, retail, and media and entertainment sectors.

Domestic M&A value recorded 55 per cent increase over August 2018 due to encouraging measures and easing reforms, said Pankaj Chopda, director, Grant Thornton India LLP. He added that while core sectors like energy and manufacturing saw high-value M&A deals to consolidate operating capacities, pare debt and deleverage assets, technology segments like start-ups, IT and e-commerce dominated the deal space with 15 deals, pushing the M&A deal volumes during the month.

So far this year, M&A activity continued its weakest performance over last year. While in value terms, it was a 70 per cent decline, with just over 4 multi-billion dollar deals happening so far in 2019 as against 13 deals seen during 2018. In terms of volume though, the decline was a respectable 10 per cent.

M&A poor show
August saw an aggregate of $0.7 billion deals, accounting for 84 per cent of the total Mergers and Acquisitions deal value.

deal of the month
The largest deal in August this year was from the energy and natural resources sector, with the Adani-GMR deal valued at $512 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Grant Thornton mergers Acquisitions
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
Did you know these facts about India's former PM, Manmohan Singh?
Rupa Gurunath is expected to be elected as TNCA’s new president
N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Kollywood star Nagesh, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the versatile actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Nagesh birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of  Kollywood's undisputed comedy king
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
SEE PICS | Rain fury leaves a trail of destruction in Pune
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp