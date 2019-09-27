Home Business

Gold drops by Rs 121 on strong rupee, weak international cues

Silver was also on a weak ground as it fell Rs 851 to Rs 46,384 per kilogram. In the previous trade, it closed at Rs 47,235 per kilogram.

Published: 27th September 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Gold, Akshaya tritiya, jewellery

Image for representational purpose. (File photo |EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices in the national capital dropped Rs 121 to Rs 38,564 per 10 gram on Friday amid a strong rupee and weak international cues, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver was also on a weak ground as it fell Rs 851 to Rs 46,384 per kilogram. In the previous trade, it closed at Rs 47,235 per kilogram.

Gold of 24 Karat had closed at Rs 38,685 per 10 gram here on Thursday. "Spot gold (Delhi) prices were trading lower amid stronger rupee and weak international cues," according to Devarsh Vakil, head (advisory-PCG), HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was ruling lower at USD 1,497. 17 per ounce in New York and silver prices were also trading down at USD 17.54 an ounce.

"Gold prices were trading at lowest level of USD 1,497 on COMEX amid ease of trade and geopolitical worries," he added.

The rupee recovered from early lows to trade higher against the US currency in the afternoon session following more than 1 per cent drop in crude oil prices in global markets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold price Silver price gold
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp