Most dues of MSMEs cleared; have asked ministries for capex plans of next 4 quarters: FinMin

Sitharaman said the ministries have cleared most of the dues of goods and services to suppliers (mostly MSMEs) and the remaining payments will be done in the next few days.

Published: 27th September 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference ahead of the 37th meeting of the GST Council in Panaji Friday September 20, 2019. | PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with secretaries and financial advisors of key selected ministries to review the total CapEx by the ministries in 2019-20 on Friday.

Expenditure secretary GC Murmu, who was also present at the press conference, said that Rs 40,000 crore has been cleared out of the total outstanding dues of about Rs 60,000 crore. He also assured that the remaining amount will be cleared by the first week of October, PTI reported. 

"Government should not sit on overdue payments. The money should go to people who have been waiting for it," said Sitharaman. 

"I have called for ministries to provide their Capex plans for the next four quarters. The details are expected to come within a week," she added. 

Sitharaman said that close to 90 per cent of the outstanding GST dues, as of August 23 when I first mentioned the GST refunds, have been cleared.

The Finance minister also confirmed that the government's capital expenditure is on track and the 2019 Budget expenditure will be met. 

The meeting comes days after Sitharaman announced a reduction in the country's effective corporate tax rate from around 35 per cent to 25 per cent.

For companies that do not avail of any other incentive or commission, the effective tax rate would be just 22 per cent. 

