TRAI extends time for telcos to implement revamped mobile number portability norms

TRAI had issued mobile number portability regulations in December, and the revised process was scheduled to come into force from September 30, 2019.

Published: 27th September 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom regulator TRAI has extended, to November 11, the deadline for implementation of new mobile number portability rules for consumers wanting to switch to a new operator without changing their mobile number.

The revamped mobile number portability (MNP) or port out rules aim to makes the entire process faster and simpler, and TRAI has prescribed two days timeline for port out requests within a service area, cutting the migration process from seven days.

The deadline for implementation of MNP Regulations, which was earlier slated to come into effect from September 30, 2019, was extended after the telecom operators and MNP Service Providers (MNPSPs) sought more time to perform testing before migration to the new process, in order to ensure that subscribers are not inconvenienced.

"According to the responses provided by TSPs (telecom service providers), MNPSPs and Telecom Department; the authority has extended the timeline for implementation of Mobile Number Portability Regulations, from September 30, 2019, to November 11, 2019," TRAI said in a statement.

The push back in timelines is expected to offer relief to operators. "As per the discussions that took place during the meetings with MNPSPs and TSPs on 17.09.2019 and 23.09. 2019, it was suggested that robust testing should be performed before migration to the new process so that the subscribers are not inconvenienced later for any system related issues," the sectoral watchdog said.

The industry informed TRAI that they still have to offer the 'acceptance testing' to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in some of the service areas and added that additional time of two weeks is needed for robust internal and Inter-Operator Testing (IOT) and another 2-3 weeks for the testing to be carried out by respective Telecom Enforcement Resource and Monitoring (TERM) cells of the department.

"Further, an email received from TERM Cell, DoT Maharashtra had indicated paucity of time to complete the testing before September 30, 2019," it said.

