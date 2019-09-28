EOW FIR a desperate attempt by RFL: LVB

Home Business

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB)shares fell close to five per cent on Friday to Rs 36.55 after the bank said a FIR has been filed against it with Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Delhi. 

Published: 28th September 2019

By Express News Service

 
LVB clarified that the bank had adjusted deposits of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) against loans of Rs 794 crore given to RHC Holdings and Ranchem Pvt Ltd, group companies in 2017-18 and the dispute has already been challenged in the court by RFL. 

RFL had filed a case in the Delhi High Court in May 2018, and had also filed an interim application claiming attachment of assets of the bank, its employees, directors etc., LVB said. “The said application was heard for more than an year and when the same was reserved for orders, RFL made a submission to the court for withdrawing the said interim application for the reasons best known to them,” the bank said.
So far, there has been no adverse orders in the case and the matter was to be heard on Thursday but now stands adjourned to October 31, LVB said.“Now, as a desperate measure, RFL has filed a complaint with EOW, Delhi and EOW has registered a FIR against the bank, directors and other unknown persons alleging the very same issues,” it added. 

It called the RFL’s attempt “malicious”, and an attempt to “cover up massive fraud indulged by their own promoters/employees/group companies”. 
RHC Holding is an entity promoted by the erstwhile promoters of Religare Finvest, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh. 

Religare Finvest Ltd had earlier field a criminal complaint with EOW, Delhi against Singh brothers for misappropriation and siphoning of Rs 740 crore from the company. 
Singh brothers exited Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest Ltd in February 2018 after selling the concern. 

In March this year, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) disposing off a complaint, said Rs 2,315 crore were diverted from the books of RFL and Religare Enterprises, and asked the companies to recall loans to the former promoters. 
 

