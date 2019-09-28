Home Business

FM asks PSUs, ministries to clear dues by October

Meanwhile, total expenditure of the Centre for FY 2019-20 through the budget is Rs 27.86 lakh crore.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:22 AM

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharamanon on Friday said that nearly 44 per cent of the capital expenditure budgeted for the current fiscal has been spent during the first five months from April till August and indicated the government would push to spend its entire budgeted funds on capital expenditure to boost the slowing economy.

The minister also said that nearly two third of the outstanding dues for government purchases have been released. The NDA government has been trying to combat an economic slowdown, which has seen the country's much vaunted growth rate slowing to 5 per cent in the first quarter of 2019-2020. 
The government has been trying out a combination of supply and demand side moves to try perk up demand and recover from the slowdown. Today’s meeting was part of a series of measures to this end, said officials. 

“Capital expenditure is on track and we will achieve 100 per cent expenditure," Sitharaman said at a press briefing in New Delhi after meeting secretaries and financial advisors of 21 ministries, which included all ministries dealing with infrastructure.

Sitharaman also urged the government departments to  clear all dues owed to various vendors, suppliers and other agencies on time by the first week of October, which are stuck with various ministries and central public sector undertakings (CPSUs). 

At this stage, my intention is to make sure that the government does not sit on payments which are due, the government does not sit on Capex which it had planned,” the finance minister said. 
According to Expenditure Secretary G C Murmu, out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 60,000 crore, Rs 40,000 crore has been cleared. 

He added that the remaining amount will be cleared by the first week of October. 
The finance ministry has already asked ministries to provide detailed capital expenditure plans for the next four quarters so that all the money is utilised and reach the schemes and people for which they are intended to. She said the details are expected to come in a week’s time. The finance minister is also scheduled to meet the heads of public sector enterprises on Saturday.
Comments

