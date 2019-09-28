Foodtech battle keeps deep discounting on check

Gunja sharan By

Express News Service

The ongoing stand-off between online food aggregators and the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has provided the industry a much needed respite from predatory pricing adopted by the likes of Zomato at a cost to the restaurants.

Akhilesh Bali, founder, LimeTray, said, the deep discounts have been negatively impacting businesses of restaurants in the country, especially the smaller ones, and the spat between the NRAI and Zomato has worked in favour of food industry.

“Restaurants can look at bringing orders through additional channels, start building their own brands and promote dine-in concept. These will be more profitable for restaurants,” he suggested, adding that the high commission charged by these aggregators, however, lowers the margin.

Meanwhile, Bali is bullish on festive season. “Domestic demand has reduced (owing to slowdown) but I do not see it as a problem,” he said, adding the sector will see good growth in coming months. According to a report, the food service industry is forecasted to have a volume of 77 billion transactions by 2022, which will be a rise of 28.5 per cent since 2017. It is also projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 per cent between 2017 and 2022.