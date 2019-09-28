Home Business

Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...

In the event you fail to link both, your PAN card will become 'inoperative' post-September 30.

Published: 28th September 2019

File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
Online Desk

If you haven't linked your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar, you must rush as there is very little time left. September 30 is the last date given by the finance ministry to link both. Here's how.

You can link both by just sending an SMS:

Drop a text message to 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number in the following format: UIDPAN *space* 12 digit Aadhaar number *space* 10 digit PAN number

For example: UIDPAN 012345678910 ABCDE1964F

If you want to link it online, here's how you can do it:

  1. Visit the Income Tax department e-filing portal. On the left-hand side, under the 'Quick link' section, select the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

  2. You will be directed to a new page. Here, you will have to enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number and name (as mentioned in your Aadhaar card).

  3. Now, check if you have only the birth year on your Aadhaar card. If yes, mark 'I have only the year of birth in Aadhaar card.' Or else, omit that option.  

  4. Mark 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI,' if you wish to do so.

  5. Enter the captcha code.

  6. Click on 'Link Aadhaar' option to request linking of PAN and Aadhaar.

  7. If all the information you have provided is correct and your Aadhaar details match with your PAN details, then you will receive a confirmation message on your screen saying 'your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to PAN.' 

  8. If there is any PAN-Adhaar mismatch, then you will see a pop-up indicating the discrepancy.

There is a possibility of PAN-Aadhaar linking failure in some cases: 

1) If there is a mismatch in the PAN-Aadhaar names:

If your names don't match in both the cards, then you won't be able to link both. For example, if your name is 'Arun Kumar Thakur' in your PAN but in the Aadhaar there is no middle name and it is mentioned as 'Arun Thakur,' that will pop up as a problem.

Similarly, even if there are different spellings of your name in the cards, the linking will not be possible. For example, if your name is spelt as 'Sindhu' in one card and 'Sindu' in the other, then it won't get linked.

2) If there is a discrepancy in the date of birth:

If you have entered the wrong date of birth in either of the two documents, then you have invited trouble. You won't be able to link the documents in that case. 

However, for those who have only the year of birth mentioned on the Aadhaar card, there won't be a problem. If you select the 'I have only the year of birth in Aadhaar card' option while linking the cards, it will get matched automatically.

3) In case of a gender mismatch:

Not a very common thing to happen, but in some cases, the gender of the PAN or Aadhaar card holder is wrongly mentioned. In that case, the linking is bound to fail. 

"The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth and gender as per PAN with that of Aadhaar," the income tax e-filing portal says.

If you encounter any of the above-mentioned problems, here's how you can fix it:

What to do in case of any Aadhaar-PAN mismatch:

If there is any inconsistency in the card details stopping you from linking your PAN and Aadhaar, you will have to get it rectified immediately. 

If there is anything wrong with the details in your Aadhaar card, you need to approach the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

If there is any mistake in the PAN card, you need to go to the UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd. website.

Once you raise a request for correction, it will take about a week for the respective agencies to get the rectification done and send across the new cards to you. With the new cards, you can again make an attempt to complete the linkage.

What will happen if you fail to link PAN-Aadhaar?

In the event you fail to link both, your PAN card will become 'inoperative' post-September 30. This means you will most likely not be able to use your PAN to carry out any financial transactions until you link it to Aadhaar.

Also, you might not be able to file your income tax returns in future since the I-T department will not accept your returns until you link your PAN and Aadhaar. 

However, the government is yet to officially explain what 'inoperative' means. As of now, there is no clarity on what will happen after your PAN becomes inoperative. The finance ministry has not yet explained whether the defaulters will be given a new PAN card after September 30.

