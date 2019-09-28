Home Business

Karnataka Government exempts tax on other state vehicles from September 29 to October 9

The policy was in place since 2007 and the RTO authorities agree that the vehicle tax structure was higher as compared to some of the other states.

By UNI

MYSURU: With a view to encourage tourism in Mysuru during Dasara, the State Government exempted entry tax for vehicles from other states entering Mysuru, from September 29 to October 9, a statement said here on Saturday.

The exemption was granted under the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1957 for vehicles registered in states other than Karnataka, covered by special permits issued under sub-section 8 of Section 88 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The tax was exempted for the vehicles of other states but the All India Permit vehicles need to pay the necessary tax, the statement added.

