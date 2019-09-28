Home Business

Marketing blitz planned for Summer Olympics 2020: ASICS India

Published: 28th September 2019 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

Japanese sportswear brand ASICS is stepping up its brand game ahead of the Summer Olympics 2020, hoping to be the most visible brand during the event.So far, ASICS has tied up with potential Olympians such as Rohan Bopanna (Tennis), Karman Kaur Thandi (Tennis), Jinson Johnson (Athletics), T Gopi (Athletics), Sakshi Malik (Wrestling) and Bajrang Punia (Wrestling, already qualified for the Olympics) who will be waving the brand’s flag at Tokyo 2020. 

“Despite being a late entrant, our company has successfully presented itself as a high-performance and high-technology offering in India. We are looking to expand exponentially by investing actively in brand partnerships,” said Rajat Khurana, managing director of ASICS India. Apart from these players, the company will tie-up with at least three or four more, with announcements to be made in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It has also sponsored the Mumbai Marathon. Currently, India is a highly under-penetrated market for the brand and the company sees “huge scope for growth”. 

Over the next three years, ASICS will open at least 14-15 new stores every year, including a few in tier-2 and tier-3 towns, taking the number of total stores to 50 by December-end.

Apart from ASICS brand stores, opened in partnership with local associates, ASICS shoes are also available in about 300 multi-brand stores and a few online marketplaces that account for 15-18 per cent of its sales.

ASICS India recorded revenues of Rs 93.5 crore for the year ending March 2018, growing at a CAGR of 35-40 per cent since 2015.

“Our repeat customers are quite high and we believe we can double, if not treble, our revenue numbers over the next three to four years,” said Khurana. 

