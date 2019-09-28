Some 32 major PSUs to spend Rs 1.53 lakh crore this fiscal year 

By Express News Service

The government said on Saturday that 32 Maharatna and Navaratna public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be spending a total amount of Rs 1.53 lakh crore on capital expenditure this financial year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who reviewed capital spending programmes with PSU heads, said state-owned firms have been asked to front-load investment for the second half of the current fiscal.

All Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) have also been asked to submit a roadmap for the next four quarters by October 15, Sitharaman said after the meeting.

Officials said ONGC has a capital expenditure plan for Rs 32,921 crore for the current fiscal. It had managed to spend 26.66 per cent of this amount by August 2019.

Similarly, Indian Oil Corporation has a CapEx plan for Rs 25,083 crore of which nearly a third has been spent. NTPC has made committed to capital expenditure of Rs 20,000 crore, of which it has spent 42 per cent till August-end.

Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar said the 32 central PSUs have already spent Rs 48,077 crore till August and planned to spend another Rs 50,159 crore by December 2019 while another Rs 54,700 crore would be spent in the January-March quarter.

Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu added that the total capital expenditure of all the 244-odd PSUs would work out to nearly `4 lakh crore for the current fiscal.

The meeting was held as part of the series of consultations the finance minister has been holding with various stakeholders to brainstorm on measures needed to accelerate economic growth.

The move to get the PSUs to front-load capital expenditure at a time when the private sector is hardly spending on new factories or to increase capacities is part of a bid by the government to try and revive a slowing economy.

India’s gross domestic product growth had slowed down to five per cent in the April-June quarter with manufacturing growing at just 0.6 per cent.

The government also set October 15 as the deadline for PSUs to clear all overdue payments to vendors.

“It was decided that all pending dues to be cleared by October 15 and by October 15 they will have a portal through which all dealers and contractors shall start monitoring their payment,” the finance minister said.