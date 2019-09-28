Home Business

Telecom PSUs revival package still in works

BSNL currently has an employee base of 1.63 lakh, while MTNL employs around 22,000. 

Published: 28th September 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: HOPES for a revival package to resuscitate ailing telecom PSUs BSNL and MTNL continue to hang in the balance, with sources revealing that a meeting of secretaries held by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) remain undecided on a revival package. 

A senior government official confirmed that a meeting on the issue had taken place on Thursday, chaired by principal secretary to the prime minister, P K Mishra, but he had not taken any decisions on the proposals. “There were contrary viewpoints expressed on the feasibility of some proposals,” the official said. The group of secretaries from related ministries will now examine the issue in detail. 
The PMO had asked the Department of Telecom (DoT) to provide details on steps taken to monetise BSNL and MTNL assets and had sought a legal opinion on whether 4G airwaves could be allocated to the two firms administratively, and not through an auction.

The PMO had earlier highlighted issues with certain proposals submitted by the DoT and the Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, including recommendations to set up a special purpose vehicle for asset monetisation and carry out a merger between MTNL and BSNL. 

Among the other recommended measures were a VRS package for employees at an estimated revenue impact of around `8,485 crore. BSNL currently has an employee base of 1.63 lakh, while MTNL employs around 22,000. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp